Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $91.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.