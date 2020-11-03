Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,711 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,653,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 417,247 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $5,989,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,042.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 320,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 305,348 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.