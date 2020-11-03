Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 109.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 207,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

