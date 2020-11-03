Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $4.42 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.78 and a 200-day moving average of $393.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $490.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

