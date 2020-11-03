Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $481,000 Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 28.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Royal Gold by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Royal Gold by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $160.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.58 and its 200 day moving average is $127.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

