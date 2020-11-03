Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $2.65 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 54,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 33,868 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 4,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $160.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

