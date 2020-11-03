Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New $297,000 Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,633,000 after purchasing an additional 370,192 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,154,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4,239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CJS Securities upgraded Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Fox Factory stock opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,441,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $118,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.