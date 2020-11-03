Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,889.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $160.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.08. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

