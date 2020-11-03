Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases New Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $8,685,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $632,000.

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

FOXF stock opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $4,228,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

