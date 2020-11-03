Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Reduces Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.71. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

