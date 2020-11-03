Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.94.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,727.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 722,891 shares of company stock worth $173,714,612. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.