Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Takes $2.74 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 94.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

