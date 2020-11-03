Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of WST opened at $271.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $303.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

