Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,977.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

