MKM Partners Upgrades CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) to “Buy”

MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNX. Raymond James upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

CNX opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CNX Resources by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

