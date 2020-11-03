Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and $323,927.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00003840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, CoinBene and OKEx. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00076841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00197160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.01120047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000553 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinBene, Binance, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

