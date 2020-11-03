Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $249,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 95,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,082 in the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

