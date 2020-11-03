Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.48.

NYSE:MHK opened at $114.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 82.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

