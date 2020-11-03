Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $91.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.48.

Shares of MHK opened at $114.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

