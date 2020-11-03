Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $255.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $228.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOH. Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.15.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $198.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.25. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $215.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,700.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

