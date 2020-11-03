MonaCoin (MONA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.07 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $81.03 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00009006 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Upbit and QBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00020621 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Livecoin, Upbit, Fisco, QBTC, Bittrex, Bitbank, CryptoBridge and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.