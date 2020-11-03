Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $63.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

