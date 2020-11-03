Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Mondelez International stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5,332.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 355,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

