Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 311,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,410 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $1,210,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,752 shares in the company, valued at $78,135,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,610 shares of company stock worth $24,805,571. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $315.26 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $326.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 114.64, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.47.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.