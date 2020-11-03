Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.70.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $315.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.49 and a 200 day moving average of $247.47. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $326.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $349,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $1,210,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,752 shares in the company, valued at $78,135,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,610 shares of company stock worth $24,805,571 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,475,000 after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 668,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 606,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 324,489 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

