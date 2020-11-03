Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Get Monro alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MNRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monro in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Monro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $41.23 on Friday. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monro will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 108.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.