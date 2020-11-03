Monster Beverage (MNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $87.05.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $3,444,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

