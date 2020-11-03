Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Decreased by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $172,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $265.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

