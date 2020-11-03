Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 941.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 205.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $269.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

