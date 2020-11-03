Morgan Stanley Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $113.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

