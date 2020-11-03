Morgan Stanley Boosts Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $66.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:PB opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 14,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

