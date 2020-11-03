Morgan Stanley Boosts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $31.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 91,853.2% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 229,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 229,633 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 798.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

