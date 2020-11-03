Morgan Stanley Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $120.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average is $103.24. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after purchasing an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $71,922,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,687,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in M&T Bank by 25.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 193,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in M&T Bank by 27.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 789,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,687,000 after acquiring an additional 170,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.