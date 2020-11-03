Morgan Stanley Cuts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $120.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBNY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Signature Bank by 189.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $368,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Signature Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

