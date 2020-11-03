Morgan Stanley Increases Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $93.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

NYSE:EMN opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $88.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after buying an additional 531,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after acquiring an additional 527,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 99.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,468,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

