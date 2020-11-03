Morgan Stanley Increases Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $28.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

NVST opened at $27.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. Envista has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

