Morgan Stanley Raises Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $11.25

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.
CADE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.
Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.81.
In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $120,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
