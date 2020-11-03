Morgan Stanley Raises Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $11.25

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

CADE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $120,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

