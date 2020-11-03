Morgan Stanley Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $330.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.31.

SIVB opened at $306.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $308.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.83, for a total value of $499,154.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,960.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $750,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $756,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock worth $2,611,679 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDC JSC L.P. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. JDC JSC L.P. now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 9,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

