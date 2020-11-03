Morgan Stanley Raises Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $11.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.25 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 2.95.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 245.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Tronox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Tronox by 6.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

