Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Givaudan presently has an average rating of Hold.

GVDNY stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

