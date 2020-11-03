Morgan Stanley Trims New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Target Price to $10.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

