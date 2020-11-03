Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at CIBC

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $9.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 48 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.8 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

