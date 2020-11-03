Mowi ASA (MHGVY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.73. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

