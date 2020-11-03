MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of MSGN opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $513.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

In other news, SVP Dawn Darino-Gorski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $202,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $395,541.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,479 shares of company stock worth $971,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSGN shares. Guggenheim raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

