MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) PT Lowered to $10.00

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSGN. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $513.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSG Networks news, SVP Dawn Darino-Gorski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $202,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 7,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $74,208.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,479 shares of company stock worth $971,058. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 189.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at $188,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.