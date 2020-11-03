Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.34. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

