National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NBHC opened at $30.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. National Bank has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $37.43.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

