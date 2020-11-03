National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NBHC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NBHC opened at $30.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $931.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.15. National Bank has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 674.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 202.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 14.3% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 69.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in National Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 255,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

