National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

