National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.
