NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.44. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 251,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 192,223 shares during the period. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

